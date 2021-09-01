Northcoast Research Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit stock opened at $566.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.96 and its 200-day moving average is $452.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,280.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

