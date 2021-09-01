Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Up 19.9% in August

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 429.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

