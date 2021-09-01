nOS Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00068123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00160722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.68 or 0.07505347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.74 or 0.99560702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00821601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.99 or 0.00999825 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.