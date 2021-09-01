NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Sector Perform by COKER & PALMER

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NOV stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

