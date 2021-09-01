NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NBY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 437,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,101. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.