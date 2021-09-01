Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.71 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $151.54. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,505. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

