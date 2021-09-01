Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $16,399,736. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $11.21 on Wednesday, reaching $249.75. The stock had a trading volume of 235,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.