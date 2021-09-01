NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $186.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,122 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,683.66 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

