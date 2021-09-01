Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 9,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

