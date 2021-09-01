Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0028 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 3% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00843711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

