Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 2,414,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $11,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 193.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 170,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.