NuVasive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,510 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 991% compared to the average volume of 230 put options.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

