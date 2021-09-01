NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,742 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of NXP Semiconductors worth $232,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average of $199.82. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

