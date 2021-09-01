Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OXY opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

