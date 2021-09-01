OctoFi Market Capitalization Reaches $8.52 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $73,590.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $10.68 or 0.00022843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.00849523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00102522 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

