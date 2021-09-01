Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.
OKTA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. 2,242,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.56. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.26.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
