Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

OKTA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. 2,242,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.56. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.26.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.