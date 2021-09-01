Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Omni has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $148.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00007950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00361845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,259 coins and its circulating supply is 562,943 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars.

