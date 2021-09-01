Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.18 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $93,028.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00830258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

