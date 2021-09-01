Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Patrick Kirscht Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.19 million, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

