Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $546,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI opened at $255.21 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $192.97 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.85.

