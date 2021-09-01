Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $566,000 Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

