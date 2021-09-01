Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $590,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after buying an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after buying an additional 2,065,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

