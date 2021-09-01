Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $646,000 in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $75,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCW opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. UBS Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

