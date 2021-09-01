Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.03 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

