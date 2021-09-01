Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abcam by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Abcam by 82.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABCM opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 100.71. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.