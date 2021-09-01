Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,670,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,406,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 319,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 157,351 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

