Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 894 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $135,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEP opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

