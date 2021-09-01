Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

