Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $277,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,561. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

