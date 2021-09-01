Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,856 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $48,482,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $13,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

