Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

