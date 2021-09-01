Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after buying an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 412,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36.

