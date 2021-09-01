Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $26.48.

