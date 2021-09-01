Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $259.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.