Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $893,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

