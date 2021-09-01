Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

