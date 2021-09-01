Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

