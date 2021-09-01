OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.83.
OSI Systems stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 114,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,561. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
