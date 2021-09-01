OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 114,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,561. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

