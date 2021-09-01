OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. OST has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $81,518.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00130882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00843263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049239 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

