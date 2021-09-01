Ouroboros (OURO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $4,694.51 and $113.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00161314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.24 or 0.07249459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.86 or 1.00120945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.09 or 0.00996414 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

