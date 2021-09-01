Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.30

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.