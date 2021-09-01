Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,096 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

