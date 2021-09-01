Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $900,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 25,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 561,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

