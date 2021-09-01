Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 305 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $150.14 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

