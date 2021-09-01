Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.71. 1,869,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $361.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.