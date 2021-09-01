Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Well Done LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 52,233,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,783,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

