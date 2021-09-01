Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.17. 2,402,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,296. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

