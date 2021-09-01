Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.90. 1,620,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.18 and its 200 day moving average is $290.69. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $339.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.