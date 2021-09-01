Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.10 and its 200-day moving average is $275.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

