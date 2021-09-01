Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,703. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.